NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Sideline Photo

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Yikes, Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are facing the 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday afternoon. So far, the Buccaneers are getting absolutely crushed.

It's San Francisco 21, Tampa Bay 0 midway through the second quarter.

Tom Brady is showing some frustration on the sideline.

"Brock Purdy and the 49ers are up BIG on Tom Brady and the Bucs," CBS Sports tweeted.

"Brady isn’t getting the normal ref calls today," one fan wrote.

"I know it’s not the same old Tom Brady team but this being done to him is beyond my wildest dreams a year ago," one fan added.

"This team is done. Bowles is one and done. Brady is gone. It‘s over," another fan wrote.

"I'll watch one more niners drive but then I'm done. This is the worst Tom Brady team I've ever seen," another fan wrote.

At least the Brock Purdy family is having a good time.

The Bucs and the 49ers are playing on FOX.