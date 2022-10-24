NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Text Message News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's text messages have made the New York Times.

According to a report from the New York Times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been texting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Brady, of course, had a notable relationship with former U.S. president Donald Trump. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made waves when he had a "MAGA" hat spotted in his locker with the Patriots.

The legendary NFL quarterback downplayed his relationship with Trump, though he appears to be on good terms with another notable politician in DeSantis.

"Tom Brady, long the object of Donald Trump’s affection, is now on texting terms with Gov Ron Desantis of Florida, who has his own White House ambitions, according to Tim Michels, the GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor," the Times reports.

Brady has been living in Florida for the past couple of years, since he left the Patriots for the Buccaneers.

"Guess he’s replaced watching game film with Fox News," one fan wrote.

"An influential football QB texting with a GOP Governor? Farve be it from me to think that something could go wrong here..." one fan added.

"Can only imagine what these two well-adjusted waxy figurines text about in their spare time," another fan joked.

"Maybe that’s why Gisele is seeking a divorce," one fan suggested.

It's been a rough season for Brady and the Bucs so far, as Tampa Bay fell to 3-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Panthers.