NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Very Hurt' News

Tom Brady has reportedly been dealing with a finger injury over the past couple of weeks, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly feels much worse off the field.

According to a report, Brady is "very hurt" by what's happening to his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The report suggests that Gisele, not Brady, is the one pushing the divorce between the two celebrities.

“He feels very hurt by her,” the source noted to People.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. The couple has two children together.

Fans don't have a ton of sympathy.

"He will have a new GF in a month or two. Golden boy can’t be expected to take care of himself and his children on his own," one fan wrote.

"I see he's entering his FAaFO season," one fan wrote.

"I'd pay real money to fast track this divorce so we never have to hear about it again," one fan added.

Brady, 45, announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, though he changed his mind after about a month. Reports suggest that Brady's football decision is not the driving force behind Gisele's unhappiness in the marriage.

The Bucs improved to 3-2 on Sunday with a win over the Falcons.