NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Blunt Answer About Future

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady hasn't decided on his NFL future, and he'd appreciate if everyone quits asking.

During Monday's episode of his Let's Go podcast, via Evan Closky, co-host Jim Gray inquired about Brady's timetable for his future decision. The star quarterback delivered an icy response.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would've already f---ing done it. OK? I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady said.

Everyone responded to a seemingly agitated Brady getting fed up with retirement questions.

"Well consider that nerve struck," Windy City Gridiron's Erik Duerrwaechter wrote on Twitter. "Sheesh."

"Y'all should probably stop asking him what he's doing," a fan said.

"Just a tad unhinged," The Comeback's Sam Neumann observed.

"Here's an idea Thomas and I'm just spitballing here," broadcaster Robert Flores advised. "If you don't want to be asked about your future, now hear me out: *Clears throat* Don't co-host a weekly @!#%!# podcast!"

"Except remember that time he did it but then didn't d… oh Nevermind," Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post said.

Brady briefly retired last February before announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It appears he wants to avoid the same course of action and wait until he's 100 percent certain about his 2023 plans this time.

The 45-year-old could choose to play elsewhere as a free agent if he wants to keep playing for another team. Or he could end a storied career after 23 seasons.

Everyone will have to wait until Brady announces his choice. Ask for an ETA at your own risk.