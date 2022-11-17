NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Bye Week Trip

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady's had quite a bit to deal with over the past month or so.

The legendary NFL quarterback has gotten divorced, attempted to get his Buccaneers team back on track and, most recently, seen his ex-wife and a new man making headlines.

Brady, 45, doesn't appear to be letting any of that get to him, though.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback took a relaxing bye week trip to New York City this week. Brady and his kids were spotted getting some pizza in Brooklyn.

Tampa Bay is off this week after beating Seattle in Germany last weekend.

It's good to see Brady in a smiling mood, given everything that's been going on.

“Brady was having lunch with his kids… They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas," a source told Page Six.

NFL fans were happy to see it.

"Give Tom Brady a few weeks and he'll be back to being the G.O.A.T. we know he is, breaking more records, making plays happen, and taking names," one fan predicted.

"If Tom Brady the best football player of all time can’t keep his woman happy then what chance do I have," another fan joked about the divorce.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, split earlier this fall. They announced their divorce after more than a decade of marriage.

The now-former power couple has two kids together, while the Bucs quarterback has one from his former relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Tampa Bay will return to the field next weekend.