NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Controversial Decision

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches reportedly disagreed with his playing decision on Sunday.

While the Buccaneers coaching staff wanted to rest the star quarterback, Brady wanted to play.

Despite a controversy emerging about the playing decision, Brady won out.

"The #Buccaneers wanted Tom Brady to rest today against the #Falcons since the team has nothing to play for, according to @JayGlazer "But he wasn't really having it, so he'll start." Brady is 11-0 all time against the #Falcons, including a Super Bowl win," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Is anyone surprised that Brady won?

"He's also at 4610 yards. Maybe he really just wants to keep padding those stats as Mahomes is back to having another 5K season. I would." one fan wrote.

"This man wasn't willing to retire to preserve his marriage to a supermodel, you think he's sitting out week 18?" one fan added.

"Playing the Falcons may as well just be a bye week," one fan added.

"Give Kyle some damn reps lol we spent a rd2 pick on him haha," another fan wrote.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Should Brady be playing on Sunday?