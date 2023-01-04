NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Divorce Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's been quite the season for Tom Brady.

The 45-year-old veteran quarterback has had a lot of challenges, both on and off of the field, but especially off of the field.

Earlier this season, Brady and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced their divorce. They had been married for more than 10 years and have two children together.

This week, Brady admitted that he's had to "overcome" a lot of "obstacles" amid his divorce season.

“I think that’s a, it’s a good point. And I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we’re people and we’re all going through stuff and obviously we’re all professionals and we wanna show up to work and do our best. And when you’re a professional, that’s what professional means,” Brady said on his podcast with Jim Gray.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There's been a lot of outside noise for Brady and the Bucs this season.

“I think our team, you know, there’s a lot of outside noise and I know people [say], ‘Tom, you should have retired. You should have done this, you should have done that.’ You know, and that’s okay. People can have a lot of feelings or opinions and so forth. But I think, for me, there’s always gratification when you make this commitment and you have a group of individuals that do the same and you see something pay off,” Brady added.

“That’s what life’s about. A lot of resilience, overcoming different obstacles over the course of the year, and then ultimately coming together for a common goal. That’s why I love team sports. I always say, do you care about your team and the people on your team? And do you care about the mission? And that’s what makes a great teammate to me.”

Unsurprisingly, though, Brady isn't getting much sympathy from the fans.

"Poor baby," one fan wrote.

"Don’t care," one fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, are impressed by the success Brady has managed to have this year.

"The obstacles Brady has overcome this year with this train wreck has been a miracle," one fan added.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Should Brady be praised for the way he's handled this year's obstacles?