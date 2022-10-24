NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Getty Images.

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors.

Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages.

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the quote, posted on social media, reads.

”Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Brady and Moynahan dated toward the start of his career with the Patriots. They have one child together. Moynahan found out she was pregnant when Brady started dating Bundchen.

Brady and Bundchen, meanwhile, are in the middle of what could be a "nasty" divorce.

According to reports, both have hired divorce lawyers, with Bundchen reportedly hiring a lawyer from the Tiger Woods divorce case.

Social media has been abuzz about Brady and Bundchen in recent weeks. Now, Bundchen is joining the ranks.

"This mess is entertaining and now petty," one fan wrote.

"Spicy," another fan added.

"I loved Tom and Bridget together!" another fan added on social media.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are struggling on the field, falling to 3-4 on the season.