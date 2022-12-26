NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Prediction

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Where is Tom Brady going to play in 2023?

One of his ex-teammates doesn't think he'll be playing in Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England, thinks that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be suiting up for someone else.

"Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter," Pro Football Talk wrote.

"Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team other than the Buccaneers in 2023."

A lot of NFL fans seem to agree.

"He's going back to the Pats," one fan wrote.

"Brady’s gonna go throw to Tyreek, Waddle, and Gronk in Miami next year," one fan wrote.

"Either back in New England or in Vegas. The Derek Carr era needs to end," one fan added.

"Worst kept secret ever... Dude should retire and try to get his family back," one fan wrote.

"Yeah he’s a mercenary now. He might do a one and one if he’s really the Goat," another fan added.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst Rodney Harrison looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Where do you see the legendary quarterback playing in 2023?