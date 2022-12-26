NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Prediction
Where is Tom Brady going to play in 2023?
One of his ex-teammates doesn't think he'll be playing in Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England, thinks that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be suiting up for someone else.
"Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter," Pro Football Talk wrote.
"Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team other than the Buccaneers in 2023."
A lot of NFL fans seem to agree.
"He's going back to the Pats," one fan wrote.
"Brady’s gonna go throw to Tyreek, Waddle, and Gronk in Miami next year," one fan wrote.
"Either back in New England or in Vegas. The Derek Carr era needs to end," one fan added.
"Worst kept secret ever... Dude should retire and try to get his family back," one fan wrote.
"Yeah he’s a mercenary now. He might do a one and one if he’s really the Goat," another fan added.
Where do you see the legendary quarterback playing in 2023?