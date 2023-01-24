NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Family Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady is choosing to spend his rare time away from football with his family.

The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Monday that he is no closer to making a decision on his future, but he has been enjoying some time with his kids.

Brady and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, got divorced last fall. They have two kids together, while Brady has a son from a previous relationship.

"Brady says he has been spending time with his kids and doing all the things he “put in the drawer,” during the season. He said there’s no “soft landing,” for the end of an NFL season," Rick Stroud tweeted.

NFL fans can respect that.

"He already has his answer. Tom is playing the media game. Getting his stock to rise," one fan speculated.

"No need for him to retire now he's already divorced," one fan added.

Perhaps coincidentally, Brady recently was spotted on a tour of a Miami private school. Brady and Gisele were building a house in Miami. Some have speculated that Brady could consider the Dolphins in free agency.

Where do you see Brady ending up next season - if anywhere?