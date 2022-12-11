NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Family Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's a homecoming for Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary San Francisco native is set to return to California, as his Buccaneers are taking on the 49ers.

Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

Ahead of kickoff, Brady's family has reportedly made a surprising decision to sit together in the nosebleeds.

"For return to Bay Area, Tom Brady requested 83 tickets for family & friends to attend today’s game, I’m told. They’ll be sitting in nosebleeds. Immediate family was offered better seats, but they declined so they could sit with group. Rain could force them inside, but I doubt it," ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Sunday morning.

Hey, good for Tom Brady's family. Most would probably pick better seats over sitting together in the nosebleeds.

Hopefully the San Francisco crowd is well behaved...

"He’s worth 500 million with his wife . Plays there once every 8 years and missed one of them . Second and last time in his life . He didn’t want to pay for better seats .????? Really????" one fan wrote.

Purdy's family, meanwhile, has also reportedly made the trip to San Francisco.

NFL fans are excited for the matchup.

"Brock Purdy’s family got tickets to this game weeks ago to see Tom Brady play. Now, they are getting a bonus because Purdy is not only playing, he’s starting," one fan wrote.

"With how many headlines Brock Purdy is already getting, what happens if the 49ers win against the Buccaneers???" another fan wrote.

Kickoff between Brady and Purdy is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.