NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Free Agency Projection

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady, age 45, is set to hit free agency again this offseason.

Where will the Buccaneers quarterback land? Will he return to Tampa Bay or go to another franchise?

While that remains to be seen, one free agency projection has Brady making quite a bit of money on the open market.

"Free agency is still two months off, but @spotrac has added "market value" projections to many free agents. For Bucs, they have Tom Brady at $40.8 million per year," Greg Auman tweeted.

That's a lot of guacamole, a lot of the green.

"Interesting numbers," one fan wrote.

"Funny that Tom's value is higher than his initial contract was for with bucs in 2020. At 46 years old...," one fan wrote.

"Bucs are a STRONG contender for the 2024 no.1 overall pick," another fan predicted.

How much do you see Brady signing for?