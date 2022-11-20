NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Dating Prospects

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Gisele Bundchen appears to be moving on following her divorce, as she was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica earlier this month. Perhaps it's time for Tom Brady to move on, too.

According to the New York Post, a couple of notable models are lining up to date Brady.

Brady, 45, previously dated actress Bridget Moynahan, prior to his relationship with Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear what Brady will be interested in now.

"A Playboy playmate, a Brazilian bombshell, and a foxy football aficionado all say they dream of going along with the NFL’s newly single megastar after Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits," the New York Post reports.

Hey, good for Brady.

“I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon,’” one Playboy model said. “You know, ‘You’re the greatest quarterback of all-time … and screw Gisele.’ That’s what I would probably say.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily approach him directly, but I would make eye contact and try to get his attention,” another model told The Post. “And you know, if I think he gave me attention, then maybe I’d make a move.”

NFL fans are beginning to speculate.

"I already said last month that Brady will have some 25-year-old on his arm by next summer. Gisele has her new man, and Brady will have a new woman. Maybe more," one fan predicted.

"Bachelor 2.0 🤣," another fan joked.

"Mike Evans should go out on the town with him," another fan suggested.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Brady with a new woman at some point in the near future...