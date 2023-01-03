NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Notable Donation

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Supporters have contributed to Damar Hamlin's toy drive after the Buffalo Bills safety's scary medical situation.

Hamlin's GoFundMe page, set up by his Chasing M's Foundation in December 2020, reached $4.8 million in donations on Tuesday evening. That includes a $10,000 gift from Tom Brady.

Fans expressed their gratitude to the legendary quarterback on Twitter.

Jason Hanold, a CEO whose vast clientele includes Brady, made the largest donation at $20,000. The page received considerable more support throughout the league.

Brady's former New England Patriots teammate Devin McCourty donated $2,000. Andy and JJ Dalton gave $3,000. George Kittle, Solomon Thomas, Trey Lance, and Brian Hoyer are among the other NFL players to each contribute $1,000.

Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

"We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning on Twitter. "Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide."