NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Conversation

Tom Brady had a cool postgame message for Brock Purdy following Sunday afternoon's game.

The 49ers crushed the Bucs, 35-7, at Levi's Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Brady and Purdy had a postgame conversation.

"Keep going," Brady told Purdy.

The NFL world is taking to social media to weigh in on the postgame conversation.

"Should trade jerseys. Brock’s will be priceless after Super Bowl Win!" one fan wrote.

"Maybe, just maybe, it’s a bucket list moment for Brady," one fan wrote.

"Ok so Brady DID shake Purdy's hand," one fan wrote.

"This is so legendary lol," another fan wrote on social media.

It was a special day overall for the Purdy family, especially Brock's father.

The first win of Purdy's starting quarterback career is going to be one to remember.