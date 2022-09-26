NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first blemish of the 2022 season, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

On Monday, Tom Brady posted a simple message on Twitter.

"Gotta be better," Brady wrote, "we'll be ready to go Sunday."

Some fans supported the legendary quarterback's goal of turning the page to Week 4.

Playing without Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Julio Jones, Brady mustered 271 yards on 42 pass attempts, none of which went for more than 25 yards.

Brady found Russell Gage for Tampa Bay's only touchdown with 14 seconds remaining, but the Bucs didn't convert a two-point conversion to tie the game.

The 45-year-old has shown signs of succumbing to Father Time for the first time since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. He's collected 673 passing yards and three touchdowns in three games for a team averaging only 17 points per game.

Tampa Bay will oppose another Super Bowl hopeful led by an MVP quarterback. After succumbing to Rodgers and the Packers, Brady's Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City enters the marquee matchup in a similar situation. After starting 2-0, the Chiefs surprisingly lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Both teams will look to avoid another setback in the primetime game, which starts at 8:20 p.m. ET.