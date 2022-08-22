NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Return Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has officially made his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday morning.

Brady, 45, had taken a leave of absence from training camp earlier this month. The former Patriots quarterback left to spend time with his family, according to reports.

Now, Brady is back.

It's good to have Brady back.

"Immediately following the Titans game just like they told everyone…weird," one fan wrote.

"Surprise surprise. Was having fun though, watching people lose their minds and making dumbass comments about him," another fan wrote.

"I bet he is.... Does he answer where he was? My guess he doesn't! and it's None of your business!" one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.