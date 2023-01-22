NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Rumored Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is reportedly going to take a little while before making an official decision on his NFL future.

However, according to some of his Buccaneers teammates, he's already made one notable decision. Tampa Bay's players believe Brady has decided to not return to the Bucs for another season in 2023.

If he plays another season, it'll be somewhere else.

"Tom Brady will take time away before making his decision, but based on final interactions, several #Bucs players believe he won’t be back in Tampa," Ian Rapoport reported.

It will be interesting to see where Brady, 45, ends up.

"If this is goodbye, then we have been very lucky as Bucs fans to have Tom Brady in Tampa," one fan wrote.

"IF this is the case, then we were very lucky to have TB12 in Tampa. Got to wait and see what happens," one fan added.

"If this is true, then I am forever grateful to have been able to see the GOAT play for us, thank you for the last 3 years TB12," one fan added.

Brady is believed to be considering teams like the Raiders and the Titans, among others.

Where do you see the GOAT ending up?