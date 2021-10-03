NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Sunday Request

Tom Brady will break an all-time NFL record on Sunday evening, barring something unforeseen, though he doesn’t want much hoopla surrounding it.

According to reports, the New England Patriots will only briefly pause Sunday night’s game after Brady breaks the all-time passing record. He needs just 68 yards to pass Drew Brees for No. 1 overall.

However, Brady does not want a big ceremony surrounding the record breaking.

Instead, he reportedly requested that the Patriots only briefly pause the game on Sunday night to honor the record, before moving on with the game.

According to @JayGlazer, it is Tom Brady that specifically asked the #Patriots to only make it a brief pause if he breaks the all-time passing yard record and not a big ceremony like Drew Brees had with the #Saints — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021

Fans appreciate Brady’s request.

“Tom Brady is a model of humility. I’ve often said this,” one fan tweeted.

Of course, it’s unfair to criticize Brees for the way the Saints handled it.

“To be fair, there wouldn’t have been any stoppage for Brees unless the play happened on a TD. There were multiple plans for how to handle that. He just happened to break it on a TD,” Saints reporter Nick Underhill tweeted.

To be fair, there wouldn’t have been any stoppage for Brees unless the play happened on a TD. There were multiple plans for how to handle that. He just happened to break it on a TD. https://t.co/Q4z8H1UDYL — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 3, 2021

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday evening. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. E.T. and be televised on NBC.

The Bucs star is likely to break the all-time passing record in the first quarter.