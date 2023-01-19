NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either.

While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February.

"For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl. You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it," Richard Deitsch reported.

That's probably for the best. Brady, 45, will join a broadcasting booth some day, but parachuting in for the Super Bowl would probably be a misstep.

"Prediction: He never calls a game for Fox," one fan wrote.

"It should be a 2 man booth based not only on the fact that they're the lead team, but on the fact that they've been excellent. Burkhardt/Olsen not being marquee names (yet) doesn't diminish the quality of their broadcasts. They've been superb," one fan added.

"Burkhardt/Olsen are the best booth going," another fan wrote.

"Burkhardt/Olsen is the best Fox has to off for the Super Bowl?" one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Do you think we'll ever see Brady in the broadcasting booth?