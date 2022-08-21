NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency.

Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden said no, choosing to keep Derek Carr as his quarterback.

While Brady hasn't ever publicly confirmed who he was talking about on "The Shop," the quarterback appears to be Carr, assuming Gronkowski is telling the truth.

NFL fans are happy to see that the Brady "that motherf-----r" mystery has been solved.

Do you think the Raiders are regretting their decision?