NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Thoughts On Losing

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady has lost much more than usual this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 5-6 after Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. That matches the most losses for a team helmed by Brady since the New England Patriots went 10-6 in 2009.

He's never finished a season with a losing record since taking over as a starting quarterback in 2001. While the fiercely competitive Brady loathes losing, he still likes it more than not competing.

"Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I'd rather lose and play than not play at all," Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast, via Joe Bucs Fan.

"I love playing. I love competing. I love trying to be a little bit better every day," Brady continued. "I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates. . . . And obviously there’s challenges every year. Everybody has unique challenges, on and off the field. You work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you. We’re just going to keep fighting ’til the end and we’ll be measured by, what happens over the course of a long season."

Fans responded by wondering if the losing will continue. Despite their struggles, the Buccaneers still lead the NFC South ahead of Week 13's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Other fans are appreciating the 45-year-old while he's still playing and wondering if Brady will go elsewhere next year.

Defeating the Saints next Monday night is especially crucial before tougher matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. However, Tampa Bay can salvage a playoff spot when closing the season against the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons.

Outside of the 2008 season he sat out after getting injured in Week 1, Brady hasn't missed the playoffs since 2002. A weak division may help him keep that streak alive.