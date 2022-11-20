NFL World Reacts To Tony Pollard's Performance Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Pollard is making it abundantly clear he's the best running back on the Dallas Cowboys.

After recording 275 yards and four touchdowns in two games without Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard is having another huge performance despite Elliott returning from a knee injury.

Along with turning 11 carries into 56 rushing yards, Pollard has a team-high 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard dagger in the third quarter of Sunday's rout over the Minnesota Vikings.

The football world is admiring a burgeoning star.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant showed his excitement in an all-caps tweet, while former Dallas quarterback Ben DiNucci said onlookers don't "realize how good Tony Pollard is."

They probably do now. ESPN's Ryan Clark called Pollard the team's "best offensive player." His NFL Live colleague, Mina Kimes, called him a "WEAPON" while Field Yates implored the Cowboys to keep feeding the "absolutely filthy back."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long insisted that the offense runs through Elliott. Not even he should now deny that Pollard is the superior player, but there's room for both backs to flourish.

While Pollard has made big plays, Elliott has pounded home two goal-line touchdowns. The Cowboys are dominating the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter.

Pollard could feast on Thanksgiving Day when the Cowboys host the New York Giants in what's shaping up to be a battle for 7-3 NFC East teams.