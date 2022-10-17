NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo's performance during Sunday afternoon's Chiefs vs. Bills game might be a good omen for his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst was on his A-game for the major AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the contest, Romo predicted that the Chiefs vs. Bills game would be a low-scoring one. This surprised viewers, as the Chiefs and the Bills are led by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, respectively.

Fast forward to the end of the game: Romo was right.

The Bills beat the Chiefs, 24-20.

NFL fans are impressed.

"In the first quarter, Tony Romo was like “everyone thinks this is gonna be a high scoring game but it’s gonna be like 24-20” and I was like wtf is this dude on and now I’m convinced he’s a prophet," one fan tweeted.

"Tony Romo is BY FAR the best announcer in the NFL," another fan wrote.

"Next time Tony Romo predicts a score, I’m betting every cent I have that he’s right," one fan added.

"Better QB, better team wins. My guy Tony Romo hit it all broadcast long. This is a 2 game lead. The win and head to head. Buffalo is gonna get the bye, 1 seed and Championship Sunday in lovely Western New York," another fan added.

Well played, Tony Romo.