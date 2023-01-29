NFL World Reacts To Trent Williams' Body Slam

Nothing went the San Francisco 49ers' way during a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Late in the lopsided bout, long after the 49ers had any healthy quarterbacks left, Trent Williams showed his frustration.

During an on-field altercation between the two teams, the All-Pro offensive tackle interjected and tossed Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground. He and Wallace, who got up and threw a punch at another player, were ejected from the game.

Observers responded to the brawl.

"Trent Williams is not someone you want to mess with," NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noted.

"Greg Olsen trying to hide his excitement when Trent Williams entered the fray there," ESPN's Mina Kimes joked.

"As someone who has had to dodge being choked out by Trent Williams during a game, I can confirm, Trent Williams DON’T PLAY," FOX's Emmanuel Acho wrote.

"Honestly I’d probably try to get kicked out now too if I’m Trent Williams," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.

"Trent Williams said enough of this sh*t," ESPN's Damien Woody decreed.

Williams was one day late for WWE's Royal Rumble, but the 320-pound lineman started his offseason a few minutes earlier than the rest of his teammates.

The 49ers, who had won 12 straight games entering Sunday, couldn't overcome injuries to Brock Purdy and backup quarterback Josh Johnson. San Francisco's offense only mustered 164 yards while losing three fumbles.

The NFC West champions also committed 11 penalties during an uncharacteristically sloppy performance at Philadelphia.

Sunday's game didn't go the way Williams and the 49ers wanted. The Eagles will instead go to Glendale to face the Kansas City chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.