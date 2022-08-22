NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs' Top 100 Ranking

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs had a pretty polarizing 2021 season.

The Dallas Cowboys star led the league in interceptions, though he also gave up a lot of yards through the air.

However, it's clear that NFL players are high on Diggs.

The Cowboys defensive back is one of the 25 best players in the league, according to the top 100 ranking.

Not everyone is happy with that ranking, though.

While some NFL analysts aren't extremely high on Diggs, it's clear that the players in the league are.

The NFL's top 100 rankings are voted on by the players.

Cowboys fans have no problem backing Diggs, of course.

Diggs and the Cowboys are set to play the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.