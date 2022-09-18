NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Performance Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars fans finally got a glimpse of why Trevor Lawrence entered the NFL as such a highly regarded prospect.

In the second start of his second season, Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The former Clemson star posted the highest quarterback rating (121.5) of his career after only topping 100 once as a rookie in Week 18's upset to eliminate the Colts from playoff contention.

Following a tumultuous first year under head coach Urban Meyer, the No. 1 pick looked far sharper behind new head coach Doug Pederson on Sunday. The NFL world liked what they saw from Lawrence.

He didn't immediately turn the corner under Pederson, as Lawrence went 24-of-42 for 275 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. Perhaps some onlookers might have started to wonder if Meyer wasn't the one holding him back.

However, Lawrence played the best game of his young career Sunday. The 22-year-old still has a bright future, and the Jaguars became the first AFC South team to pick up a victory this season.

Lawrence will look to maintain this momentum in difficult Week 3 and 4 road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.