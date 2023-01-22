NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Postgame Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting praised for his postgame move on Saturday night.

The Jaguars fell to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, Lawrence made sure to thank each and every one of his teammates on the field.

"Trevor Lawrence left the field, then waited to congratulate every teammate he could before heading to the locker room," ESPN tweeted.

That's great leadership from the young quarterback.

"Class act," one fan wrote.

"It’s EASY to be a leader when things go your way. But who are you when they don’t? That’s the mark of a TRUE captain," one fan added.

"Where you draft and recruit players from matters. This is the sign of a player who has been apart of a program with great culture for years," one fan added.

"I respect it. Kid got a bright future," one fan wrote.

Well done, Trevor.