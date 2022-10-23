NFL World Reacts To Troubling Bye Week Arrest News

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bye weeks are often anxious times for NFL franchises. While it's good for players to get rest and time away from the game, dangerous opportunities can often present themselves.

Such appears to be the case for one Minnesota Vikings player.

According to a report from Andy Slater, Vikings lineman Olisaemeka Udoh was arrested in Miami during his team's bye week this weekend.

"Offensive Lineman Olisaemeka Udoh was arrested on Saturday and was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. Udoh reportedly followed a woman to the bathroom at a nightclub, and wouldn’t leave, according to," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Yikes.

"KOC needs to make an example out of this guy and cut him!" one fan tweeted.

"Not great!" another fan added.

"Great…that’s exactly what we DID NOT need!" another fan wrote.

"Usually doesn’t provide much resistance at his day job," one fan added.

The Vikings, 5-1 on the year, have yet to officially respond to the arrest news.