NFL World Reacts To Troubling Calvin Johnson Update

CHICAGO, IL- JANUARY 03: Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears on January 3, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Well, this is frustrating to hear.

Calvin Johnson has not been happy with the Detroit Lions since retiring. The legendary wide receiver believes he wasn't treated right by the Lions following his retirement, relating to contract decisions and other things.

This week, Johnson confirmed that he still has issues with the Lions franchise.

"I was gonna tell you what happened the last time I was in the building, but I'm just gonna say no," Johnson told Richard Sherman.

That is not good.

NFL fans are understandably frustrated by the troubling update.

"Detroit y’all got to do better asap…" one NFL player wrote.

"Man i love mega tron exce0t for when he played my seahawks. I remember in 2017 i went to a home game and chancellor stripped the ball off calvin at the 1 yard line to save us from losing. We ended up winning. 1 of the better games ive ever been to," another fan added.

"If they didn’t invite then I don’t wanna go 🎯," another fan wrote.

"Didn’t they reach out to him and he said he would only come back if they paid him the $1.5 million that previous management/ownership made him payback when he retired? That got left out 🤷‍♂️," one fan added.

"This is insane!! 🤯🤯🤯" another former NFL player wrote in response.

Lions fans are hoping to see him back soon.