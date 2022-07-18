NFL World Reacts To Troubling Ex-Player Arrest News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 15: An employee cleans snow from the steps at FirstEnergy Stadium before the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears on December 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

A former NFL tight end was arrested on troubling charges earlier this week.

Ex-NFL tight end Orson Charles was reportedly arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot two police officers.

The Tampa Bay Times reported on the news:

The TPD report indicates the victims were attempting to park at the intersection of 19th Street and Eighth Avenue shortly before midnight when Charles tried entering the space from a different direction.

Charles exited his vehicle and approached the driver side of the other vehicle. When the driver opened the driver-side door to speak with Charles, he pulled a black firearm from under his shirt, according to a criminal report affidavit.

When the victims identified themselves as law enforcement officers and displayed their badges, Charles said, “I don’t give a (expletive); I have one in the head.”

Charles, 31, starred at the University of Georgia before playing in the NFL.

He played in the league from 2012-19.

"Prayers up for everyone involved," one fan tweeted.

"This is why I just grab a parking spot toward the back. No one pulls guns for those," another fan added.

Hopefully Charles can get back on track.