NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate.

Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad.

"Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of Walker's football career play. "Listen to what his ex-wife had to say about him."

Cindy then appears on screen.

"His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman says.

Grossman's allegations are not new. She was granted a protective order three years after their divorce in 2002.

Walker, meanwhile, appears to be happy with the latest political ad.

Walker is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He is running on a Republican platform.

The former NFL star was previously promoted by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, Walker's opponents are promoting the latest ad against him.

The ad was reportedly paid for by the epublican Accountability PAC.