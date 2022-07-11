NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign.

The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.

Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign.

That's putting it lightly...

"Since we don't control the air our good air decided to float over to China's bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up."

The clip has gone viral, with thousands of interactions on social media today.

It will be interesting to see how this race turns out, that is for sure.