NFL World Reacts To Troubling Jon Gruden Email News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

NFL lawyers claim that Jon Gruden continued to send "derogatory emails" while coaching the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to David Charns of 8 News Now, court filings allege that Gruden "casually and frequently unleashed misogynist and homophobic language… to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes."

Gruden resigned from the Raiders last October after The New York Times revealed emails he sent to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen with racist, sexist, and anti-gay remarks while working for ESPN.

"Gruden’s claim (and purported finding of fact) on the timing of his emails is, in reality, very much disputed by the NFL parties and in fact false,” lawyers for the NFL write. “Discovery — necessary to make any finding of fact on this issue — will show that Gruden continued to send the same kinds of derogatory emails consistently following his start date with the Raiders."

NFL fans reacted to the latest development from Gruden's case.

Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell, alleging them of perpetrating a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to ruin his reputation by leaking his emails. A judge denied the NFL's motions to dismiss the case or proceed through arbitration in May.

Per 8 News Now, Gruden and the NFL agreed to a confidential settlement after he resigned.