NFL World Reacts To Troubling LeGarrette Blount News

Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount made headlines over the weekend for the wrong reasons.

Blount was involved in a fight at a youth football game this past Saturday. He was caught on camera throwing punches.

What made this altercation so jarring is the fact that it took place after a 12-year-old-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona.

Judging by the responses on Twitter, fans are very disappointed in Blount's actions.

"I say it often and I’ll say it again, tensions are way too high at a game for children," one fan said. "I see this same type shit almost every weekend."

"Something, something, post game punches thrown by LeGarrette Blount," a second fan tweeted.

"This is insane," another fan wrote. "If you take 12 year old football this serious it’s probably time to re-evaluate a lot."

Blount has issued an apology for his actions.

"As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable," Blount said, via TMZ. "I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Blount revealed that he's taking full responsibility for his role in this fight.