NFL World Reacts To Troubling Willie McGinest Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A legendary New England Patriots star was reportedly arrested on Monday morning.

Willie McGinest, one of the best players in Patriots history, was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles.

"Former New England Patriot legend Willie McGinest was arrested for a felony in Los Angeles, California Monday morning.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, McGinest was arrested at 7 a.m. by detectives in West Hollywood. His bail has been set for $30,000," WBZ reported on Monday.

McGinest's arrest has been confirmed.

That's obviously troubling news for the former Patriots legend.

"Just when I think the patriots cant take another L this week smh," one fan wrote.

"$30K bail not looking too good," one fan added.

"NOW THIS for Boston fans," one fan admitted.

"This is somehow Matt Patricia’s fault. Idk how but it just is," another fan wrote.

More details from McGinest's arrest are likely to emerge later on Monday.