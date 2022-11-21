NFL World Reacts To Troubling Zach Wilson Report

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets offense did absolutely nothing against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Jets fell to the Patriots, 10-3, thanks to a game-winning punt return by New England. Wilson and the Jets offense were stifled by the Bill Belichick-coached defense all game long.

Following the game, Wilson was asked if he felt like the team's offense let the defense down. He had a one-word response.

"No," he replied.

According to SNY, many within the Jets locker room took issue with Wilson's postgame behavior.

"Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker room told SNY that Zach Wilson was walking around after the game “like he isn’t the problem.”

That is pretty troubling to hear if you're a Jets fan.

"Was only a matter of time .. Saleh has to hold his quarterback accountable before the locker room becomes a mess," one fan wrote.

"Rodgers, Carr or Jimmy G paired up with this defense and Breece next year Jet fans?" one fan added.

"Bro to bro, 23-year-old in the workforce: Sometime you gotta take responsibility even when you think you did nothing wrong," one fan added.

Wilson and the Jets fell to 6-4 on the year with Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Whether he admits it or not, Wilson and the Jets' offense need to play much better moving forward.