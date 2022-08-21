NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Rehearsal News

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are set to make their debut for ESPN later this season.

ESPN broadcasted an NFL preseason game earlier this month, though Buck and Aikman weren't on the call.

Pro Football Talk revealed that Buck and Aikman were doing a rehearsal, instead.

"We're told Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are in Seattle, doing a rehearsal. Which makes sense. After 20 years together, they probably need a tune-up before they debut with ESPN," PFT reports.

Buck and Aikman are set to make their debut for ESPN in the regular season.

They had been calling games for Fox Sports for more than a decade.

"Based on usual sloppiness at FOX they probably needed some practice to tighten up their act for ESPN, especially Troy Boy," one fan speculated.

"Preseason for everyone..." another fan added.

"They’re definitely pretending to be other announcers just to spice things up," one fan added.

It's going to be different this fall, that's for sure.