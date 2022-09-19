NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater.

Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing.

"This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country. Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too," Aikman wrote.

He's got a point...

"I love Troy Aikman for this. Been a fan of his for a looooooong time. HOF QB takes his alma mater to task on attendance and brings a great solution to the table. Not all P5 schools have it like we do on the mountain," one fan added.

"Did you see Troy Aikman suggest they make a 30K seat stadium on campus? 30K is low even in the Pac-12. Downright embarrassing for the B1G," one fan added.

"Meanwhile, the Gamecocks pack 80,000 each game year in and year out to see a mediocre football team," another fan added.

"The Iowa Hawkeyes had more fans at their stadium at 1:30am in lightning and rain than UCLA had during a normal game... but tell me again how UCLA is adding value to the Big 10," one fan added.

Unfortunately, the passion for college football just isn't the same in Southern California.