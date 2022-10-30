NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Trade Suggestion

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman has a trade suggestion for the Dallas Cowboys.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback believes the franchise would benefit by making a move at the wide receiver position.

Aikman, who calls games for ESPN, believes the Cowboys could use another weapon.

"Could they use another weapon? Yeah," he told TMZ. "I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year, he was a guy that definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up."

"It would help them, for sure."

He's probably not wrong, but will it happen?

"Agreed. But doubt they do it, because that would mean admitting they made a mistake in trading Amari," one fan wrote.

"Too bad Cap Boy is a cheapskate," another fan wrote.

"They can have Cedric Wilson back !" another fan joked.

The Cowboys, 5-2 on the year, are set to host the Bears on Sunday afternoon.