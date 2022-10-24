NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Apology News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return to the football field on Sunday night, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa, who had been out with a concussion, didn't hesitate to get back into the physicality of the football game. He lowered his shoulder and drove into a Steelers defender in the first half.

While some fans were concerned for Tagovailoa during that play, the quarterback said he "needed" it.

"Coach, I’m sorry — I needed that," Tagovailoa told his head coach.

NFL fans were worried for Tagovailoa on the play, though they can understand his reasoning.

"Tua crazy lol," one fan wrote.

"Man said he needed to show the world he ain’t got no concussion no more. Tua really got heart for this game. Just hope his body can keep up with it lol," another fan added.

"Gotta respect his toughness. Definitely want him to be more careful but he’s true football player!" one fan added.

"You know what, I understand it. I was upset at first but now I understand it. He probably needed to do it to shake the demons in his head that were telling him he’ll get injured again. Needed to prove to himself that he’s okay to play," another fan wrote.

The Dolphins beat the Steelers, 16-10, to improve to 4-3 on the season.