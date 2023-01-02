NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins must win their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

They'll likely go into Sunday's pivotal matchup without Tua Tagovailoa.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's preparing to start either Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson instead of Tagovailoa, who's in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

"I haven't even thought about [Tagovailoa's] playing status. It's about him getting healthy each and every day," McDaniel said. "And so I can't really even factor him into any sort of equation until we're ready to broach that."

Dolphins fans aren't confident in their team's chances of winning without Tagovailoa.

What once looked like an MVP-caliber campaign for Tagovailoa appears to be over.

Following a shaky sophomore season, the former Alabama star threw 25 touchdowns with a 105.5 quarterback rating and 8.9 yards per pass attempt in 13 games. The Dolphins emerged as a formidable AFC contender when starting 8-3, but they have since lost five straight.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during Week 16's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Bridgewater started Sunday's game against the New England Patriots but left with a finger injury. That could force McDaniel to start Thompson, this year's No. 247 pick, with their season on the line.

Even if Thompson or Bridgewater leads them to a Week 18 win, the Dolphins need help from a division foe to salvage a playoff berth. The Buffalo Bills must defeat the Patriots for Miami to receive the AFC's final wild-card spot.