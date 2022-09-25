NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Investigation News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly launching an investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday.

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback appeared to lose his balance and tumble to the ground after suffering a head blow.

Video of the moment was concerning.

Tua ended up returning to the game, though, with the Dolphins attributing his wobbly run to a back injury.

"My understanding of the Tua Tagovailoa situation: He tweaked his back in the 1st quarter on a sneak and didn’t miss time. After the Matt Milano hit, his back locked up — leading to him wobbling. Into the locker room for a full concussion check. Fully cleared. Now on the field," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Dolphins confirmed that report after the game, saying Tua's back was hurting.

Now, the NFL is launching an investigation into the handling of Tua's injury.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this.

"Tua said he had a back injury but passed a concussion test. Initial injury report from Dolphins said he had a head injury," one fan wrote.

"I very seriously doubt this turns up anything..." another fan predicted.

"They should. Cause he shouldn’t have gone back," another fan wrote on social media.

The Dolphins beat the Bills to improve to 3-0 on the season on Sunday afternoon.