NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Jalen Hurts Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder on Sunday, but the Philadelphia Eagles aren't ruling him out for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys yet.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni didn't dismiss the possibility of his quarterback playing Saturday.

"I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his mental and physical toughness," Sirianni said. "There's a chance he could play this week."

Sirianni said Hurts played through pain in the fourth quarter of their 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. He called the MVP candidate "one of the toughest guys I know" and a quick healer whose "body is not like ours."

Meanwhile, Hurts said he's "taking it day by day."

Some Eagles fans are excited about Hurts potentially facing their NFC East foes.

However, others believe it's just a smoke screen to make Dallas prepare for Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

Philadelphia can clinch the division and the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win. However, Saturday's game is far from a must-win scenario.

If the Eagles lose to the Cowboys, they'll have two more chances to secure a first-round bye when closing the season at home against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. They should be more focused on getting Hurts healthy for the playoffs.