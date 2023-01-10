NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Jim Harbaugh Update

Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh isn't giving up a possible NFL return just yet.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh conducted a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh has emerged as "a top candidate" after speaking with the Broncos for over two hours. They will also continue to pursue Sean Payton, who said Sunday that he's already spoken to ownership before he can formally interview in person until Jan. 17.

Upon seeing this news, onlookers recalled Harbaugh saying last week that he expects to remain Michigan's head coach in 2023.

The Broncos will also interview their defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, on Tuesday and have requested permission to interview the Cowboys' Dan Quinn, 49ers' DeMeco Ryans, and Rams' Raheem Morris.

This marks the second year Harbaugh will flirt with an NFL job after taking the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff. He interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings' head-coaching vacancy last offseason.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, a short stint that included three straight trips to the NFC Championship Game.

Although Harbaugh also spoke to the Carolina Panthers, his representation initiated the call that wasn't considered an interview. The Athletic reported last month that sources expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to pursue Harbaugh.