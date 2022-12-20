NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Josh Rosen Signing

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

Josh Rosen will try to resuscitate his NFL career on a new team.

The Minnesota Vikings signed the 25-year-old quarterback to their practice squad Tuesday. He'll replace David Blough, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals organization that made Rosen the No. 10 pick in 2018.

Rosen has made his way around the league since a rough rookie campaign in Arizona. Although he's since played six games for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and four games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, the Vikings are the seventh team to sign him in five years.

The Cleveland Browns signed Rosen to the practice squad before the 2022 season but cut the former UCLA star in October.

Fans mostly responded sarcastically to the signing, as there's certainly no quarterback controversy in Minnesota.

Rosen hasn't played an NFL down in 13 months, and that drought probably won't end anytime soon.

While once believed to be a future franchise quarterback, Rosen accrued 12 passing touchdowns to 21 interceptions in 24 career games (16 starts) with an abysmal 61.1 quarterback rating. He's organizational depth unlikely to suit up behind Kirk Cousins or backup Nick Mullens.

However, the Vikings already clinched the NFC North while trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by two games for the No. 1 seed. Perhaps Rosen has an outside chance of dressing if they sit their starters to end the regular season.