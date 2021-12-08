NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Troubling Aldon Smith News

Before the 2021 NFL season kicked off, the Seattle Seahawks released former star pass rusher Aldon Smith.

The move was somewhat surprising, given the success Smith had during the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. However, it’s possible the former NFL star was battling demons that have haunted him for years.

Smith was a remarkable talent that hasn’t been able to stay away from off-field issues. The free agent unfortunately found himself in trouble with the law yet again earlier this week.

According to a report from TMZ, police arrested Smith on Monday following a two-car accident that injured one person. Police booked Smith on a felony charge of DUI causing injury.

The football world is devastated to hear about the latest legal trouble for Smith.

“Aldon = generational talent and it’s so sad to see the path of destruction he’s been on. seriously hope he gets the help he needs before it’s too late,” one fan said.

aldon = generational talent and it's so sad to see the path of destruction he's been on. seriously hope he gets the help he needs before it's too late. https://t.co/gGtFC3BhaP — M (@marabaybay) December 8, 2021

“He was such an exceptional athlete; to see continue down this path is heart breaking,” said another fan.

He was such an exceptional athlete; to see continue down this path is heart breaking https://t.co/x2tVXcdQNJ — Ste|Lar (@SimplySassy1) December 8, 2021

“Aldon just can’t get out of his own way. His demons have too tight of a grasp on him,” said another fan.

Aldon just can’t get out of his own way. His demons have too tight of a grasp on him. https://t.co/mkrRfBYiWO — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) December 8, 2021

His downfall from NFL star to someone consistently battling legal issues has been tough to watch.

Hopefully Smith can get the help he needs to turn his life around before something truly devastating happens.