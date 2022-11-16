NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Best Wide Receiver Pick

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Who's the best wide receiver in the NFL?

Some may say Tyreek Hill, who has blossomed in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. However, the 28-year-old gave a different answer.

When FOX Sports posed the question on Twitter, Hill answered by picking Mecole Hardman.

It's unclear if Hill is praising or trolling his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate. Fans mostly think it's the latter option.

Another fan cleverly noted that Hill should erase "cole Hardman" from his response to get a better answer.

Fans also thought Hill was crazy when he compared Tua Tagovailoa favorably to Patrick Mahomes this offseason, but his new quarterback has posted an NFL-best 118.4 passer rating.

Yet this doesn't appear like a parallel case. While Hardman has scored a touchdown in each of his last three games, he hasn't quite filled Hill's shoes in Kansas City with 297 receiving yards. Hill could be gently reminding everyone that he wasn't as replaceable as some fans might have thought.

Plenty of observers expected Hill's numbers to dip without Mahomes. He instead leads the NFL with 81 receptions and 1,148 receiving yards.

By sustaining his current pace over Miami's final seven games, Hill would finish 13 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards. However, since he's played one fewer game, Justin Jefferson is on pace to break that mark as the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver.

The Dolphins and Chiefs are emerging as two of the AFC's top contenders with seven wins each. Hill can watch his No. 1 wide receiver, Hardman, compete on Sunday Night Football while Miami takes a Week 11 bye.