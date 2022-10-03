Look: NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill, Jets News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the New York Jets in Week 5, Tyreek Hill faced questions about his offseason move.

The Jets reportedly had a deal in place to land Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, who instead traded the star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in March.

On Monday, Hill gave a succinct response for why he's playing for the Dolphins rather than the Jets. He said he wanted to go to Florida to avoid paying state income tax.

Even Jets fans appreciated the truthful answer.

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed after joining the Dolphins. Some may admire his financially shrewd decision to save money, but others could lament a millionaire not paying his fair share of taxes to help fund necessary public services.

At the time, Hill said he didn't give any serious thought to playing for the Jets. While he didn't bring up Florida's tax structure, he mentioned his ties to the area as a selling point.

"How close was I? Who? The Jets? ... I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I'm basically from here, I'm here all the time," Hill said after the trade, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "This is home for me, for us."

Hill has registered 477 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games for the 3-1 Dolphins. The Jets, meanwhile, pivoted to draft Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick.

The Jets will try to convince Hill he made the wrong choice when hosting the Dolphins this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.