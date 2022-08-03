NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate 49ers Injury News

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jordan Matthews is attempting to resuscitate his NFL career with a position change.

However, he suffered an unfortunate setback early in training camp.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports spotted Matthews on crutches Wednesday. His left knee was in a brace.

Once a promising young wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, Matthews has played just nine games over the past three seasons. While he didn't receive any playing time for the San Francisco 49ers last season, he was seeking a spark by moving to tight end.

Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers Web Zone said Matthews was making a case to emerge as San Francisco's second tight end behind George Kittle. Four days ago, he wrote that the 30-year-old "continues to raise eyebrows" at camp.

Fans expressed sympathy for Matthews, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career.

Matthews registered eight touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons. He led the Eagles with 85 catches and 997 receiving yards in 2015.

However, Matthews hasn't logged a reception since Nov. 24, 2019, the final game of his second stint with the Eagles.

There's no official word yet on the severity of his injury.